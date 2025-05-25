Police push for action to protect economy

The Fiji Police Force has raised concerns over increasing crime in key tourism and business hubs.

In Nadi, 153 officers serve a population of more than 81,000, roughly one officer for every 533 people.

Crime in the Western Division fell in 2023 but has surged again this year, with over 20,000 cases reported so far.

Speaking at the Nadi Business Forum, Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu outlined these issues.

He said drug crime was shifting.

Methamphetamine is now being made locally using ingredients bought online.



Cybercrime and fraud are also increasing, but theft remains the most common crime, followed by burglary and assault.

“What we are trying to get more visibility on the ground, but my hands are tight. I’m trying, just I just don’t have to lie here. There’s a lot of comments that been coming out about our manpower but that is the situation that we are facing at this point in time. Just to conclude the way forward. Our way forward is just the partnership that we need to have.”

Tudravu stated that law and order are vital to attracting investors and growing the economy.

Without security, progress will slow.

He called on the private sector to work closely with police. Strong partnerships are needed to protect communities and ensure a safe business environment.

Police resources remain tight. Tudravu pointed out that many police posts lack formal staff and proper equipment.

Officers are often pulled from other areas, reducing overall coverage.

Despite recent recruitment, the police chief said the number of officers struggles to keep pace with population growth and rising crime.

The police, he added, are focusing on drug issues, especially marijuana and methamphetamine, which threaten young people.

Tudravu reiterated that efforts are underway to build community trust and improve police systems.

The goal, he adds, is a safer Fiji that welcomes tourism and investment.

