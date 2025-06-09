Investigation ordered into Lautoka Remand incident

FCS confirms that any form of assault involving an officer and a prisoner will not be tolerated. [Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Corrections Service has started an investigation into an alleged assault at the Lautoka Remand Centre following a video shared online.

The FCS says the investigation will determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the cause of the alleged assault and the appropriate action to be taken.

FCS confirms that any form of assault involving an officer and a prisoner will not be tolerated.

It says any person found to have abused their authority or breached the law will face appropriate action.

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FCS has assured the public that a comprehensive update will be provided once the investigation is completed.