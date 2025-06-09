People First begins journey with focus on Fijians

[Photo: FACEBOOK

The newly launched People First Party says it will focus on restoring trust in politics through transparency, accountability and people-centred leadership.

Party Leader Inia Seruiratu says the movement was formed by 10 members of parliament and their supporters after the collapse of the former FijiFirst Party, which left many supporters without political representation.

He states the party will develop its manifesto through nationwide consultations to ensure it reflects the needs and priorities of ordinary Fijians.

The party, he adds is built on five core values including respect, service before self, integrity, national unity and sustainable progress.

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“Expect us to work steadily, honestly, without shortcuts and without empty theatre. To restore this nation’s finances, standard its security, rebuild social trust and repair the relationship between government and the people it is supposed to serve. And finally, we are here to serve you.”

Seruiratu says good governance will be at the heart of the party’s agenda, with leaders expected to meet high ethical standards and be held accountable through regular performance reviews and transparent decision-making.

The party’s constitution, according to him, sets out clear rules on ethics, accountability and member participation, ensuring decisions are made through branches and national structures rather than by a few individuals.

On the economy, he says Fiji faces growing financial challenges, including rising public debt, and called for responsible fiscal management while continuing to invest in sectors that create jobs, such as agriculture, tourism, the maritime sector and small and medium enterprises.

Economic security, he points out is closely linked to national security, adding that stronger public finances will allow Fiji to better respond to global economic shocks and natural disasters.

He also highlighted the importance of national unity, saying the party respects the iTaukei community’s role in Fiji’s identity while recognizing the contributions of all communities.

Seruiratu pledged that the party will reject discrimination and work to strengthen partnerships with civil society, faith-based organizations and other political parties committed to democratic governance.

Fijians, he adds should expect honest leadership, regular engagement with communities and a government that puts people first.