Drug threat reaches remote islands

The week-long carnival concluded with the crowning of its 2026 ambassadors. [Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Drugs and crime are spreading into communities across the Northern Division, with even remote and maritime areas no longer beyond the reach of organised criminal activity.

Minister for Policing Iowane Naivalurua has urged people to unite in the fight, warning that no community is immune to the growing threat.

Speaking during the crowning night of the 2026 FMF Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival in Labasa, Naivalurua said every individual, family, community, and institution has a role to play in creating safer communities.

He stressed that drugs and crime continue to affect lives across Fiji, with alarming trends now reaching maritime and remote island communities.

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The Minister said incidents of illicit drug packages washing ashore in some maritime areas highlight that even isolated communities are not beyond the reach of organised criminal activity.

Naivalurua urged community members, traditional leaders, faith leaders, parents, and young people to strengthen their partnerships in addressing the issue, saying families remain the first line of defence in protecting children from the dangers of drugs and crime.

He said spending quality time with family, maintaining strong community values, and supporting faith-based initiatives are essential in guiding young people onto the right path.

The Minister also raised concerns over the increasing number of young people becoming involved in drug-related offences and other criminal activities, saying the statistics continue to paint a worrying picture.

He said initiatives such as the FMF Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival play an important role in raising awareness about the impact of drugs and crime while encouraging communities to stand together in promoting safety and prevention.

The week-long carnival concluded with the crowning of its 2026 ambassadors.

Isimeli Katonitabua, representing Chands Mega Home Improvement, was crowned the 2026 FMF Duavata King, with Manueli Vokai of Crown Taxi named first runner-up and Saiyad Khan finishing as second runner-up.

In the queen’s category, Mere Mafi Sigavunau of Shield Security Services was crowned the 2026 FMF Duavata Queen. Alice Cerenasiga of Naqai Taxi and Car Wash was named first runner-up, while Adi Varanisese Baravi of Tanoa Electrical Services finished as second runner-up.

The teen titles were also awarded, with Avantika Mani of NGCL crowned 2026 Duavata Miss Teen, while Besila Faith Drauna of Drive Smart Pte Limited was crowned 2026 Duavata Princess.

The FMF Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival aims to strengthen community awareness and promote collective action in preventing crime and addressing the growing threat of illicit drugs across Fiji.