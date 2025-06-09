Accommodation gap threatens tourism growth

Fiji’s tourism sector is facing a growing accommodation gap, with the country needing up to 5,000 more rooms within the next five years.

Tourism Permanent Secretary Salaseini Daunabuna says traditional hotels alone will not meet future demand, with short-term rentals and alternative tourism providers becoming increasingly important.

She says these operators are helping expand Fiji’s accommodation options as visitor demand continues to rise.

“At the moment, we have accommodation providers that we are well aware of, but also we have other sectors that have really helped.

For example, short-term rental, Airbnb, in terms of ecotourism, there’s a lot of good offerings that have also grown. So, they have also been able to help in terms of our accommodation providers.”

Daunabuna says the sector is also relying on short-term rentals and ecotourism to meet accommodation demand.

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Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says efforts are underway to improve investment facilitation as Fiji attracts more development.

The Ministry of Tourism says expanding accommodation options and attracting new investment will be key to meeting future visitor demand.