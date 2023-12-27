Police investigate death of man on Christmas Eve

A man is in police custody following the death of a man on the morning of Christmas Eve in Lami.

Police say the man was walking along the road with his wife when the suspect allegedly passed some comments that the deceased did not like.

It is alleged that there was a confrontation between the two, which allegedly resulted in the casualty.

A postmortem is expected to be conducted to ascertain the cause of the death while the suspect remains in custody.