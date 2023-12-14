PM welcomed at RFMF HQ

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka accorded a quarter guard of honour by the RFNS

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka commenced his visit to the Republic of the Fiji Military Force by visiting the RFMF Headquarters at Berkly Crescent in Suva today.

Rabuka was accorded a 50-man guard of honour as the Commander of the RFMF Ro Jone Kalouniwai welcomed the PM.

After a short brief, Rabuka continued his tour around the Republic of Fiji Navy Headquarters at Stanley Brown Base, Walu Bay.

Article continues after advertisement

He was also accorded a quarter guard of honour by the RFNS.

The Prime Minister is expected to take a tour around the Naval Base and watch a brief show from the Navy divers before making his way to the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua.