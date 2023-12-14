PM welcomed at RFMF HQ

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka accorded a quarter guard of honour by the RFNS
Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka commenced his visit to the Republic of the Fiji Military Force by visiting the RFMF Headquarters at Berkly Crescent in Suva today.
Rabuka was accorded a 50-man guard of honour as the Commander of the RFMF Ro Jone Kalouniwai welcomed the PM.
After a short brief, Rabuka continued his tour around the Republic of Fiji Navy Headquarters at Stanley Brown Base, Walu Bay.
He was also accorded a quarter guard of honour by the RFNS.
The Prime Minister is expected to take a tour around the Naval Base and watch a brief show from the Navy divers before making his way to the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua.
Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka accorded the Quarter Quard by the Republic of Fiji Navy at the HQ Navy RFN Stanly Brown, Walubay Suva.#FijiNews #FBCNews #Fiji pic.twitter.com/p6T5C1zGY1
— FBC News Fiji (@FBC_News) December 13, 2023