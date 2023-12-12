Pathfinders convene for week-long camporee

Thousands of children between the ages of 10 and 15 have convened for a life-changing experience at the 12th Fiji Mission Pathfinder Camporee at Naravuka in Seaqaqa, Macuata.

The week-long camp is held every five years, aimed to equip children with lifelong skills crucial for their transition from childhood to adulthood.

In his address at the opening of the camp today, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere emphasized the importance of nurturing children through spiritual education, grooming them to become responsible citizens.

Ratu Wiliame says the camp upholds the principle that “children learn best by example, rather than through teaching.

“You will be trusted to make mistakes, learn to build on your leadership and people skills, develop on your talents and skills, explore new ideas and creativity, and most importantly be allowed to be yourselves and to express your opinions.”

Ratu Wiliame also shed light on the theme “The Promise”, reminding believers to always be anchored by the teachings of Christianity.

5500 campers and 500 volunteers are part of the week-long camp.

The participants have traveled from as far as Australia, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands to share the opportunity of a lifetime that will help strengthen their spiritual lives.