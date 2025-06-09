Online Commission has called for public caution

[file photo]

The online safety commission is calling on the public to be cautious and fact-check content before sharing them online.

Online safety commissioner Filipe Batiwale says the commission is actively working on public education and awareness to help communities identify and respond to misinformation.

“We are running nationwide outreach programs in schools, villages, and workplaces focusing on digital literacy, encouraging people to fact-check before sharing. We also work with government, media, and civil society partners to correct false information and guide the public to reliable sources.”

Batiwale acknowledges the challenges around misinformation noting that social media makes misinformation spread much faster than corrections can reach people.

He says resources are always limited and outreach to rural and maritime areas takes time and coordination, adding that the commission remains committed to addressing these challenges.

“Our goal is to build resilience in Fiji against misinformation, this means equipping citizens with the skills to question, verify, and think critically about the information they consume online. A safer digital space is possible if we empower people with knowledge and tools.”

The online commissioner says that every Fijian has a role before sharing any information online and citizens should pause, check if certain contents come from a reliable source and question whether it could cause harm if untrue.

“By practicing responsible online behavior, each of us contributes to reducing the spread of misinformation.”

