Northern farmers rewarded for hard work

From left: Graham Haynes, Jerome Mainakiro and Maciu Navitilevu [Photo: Peceli Navitilevu]

Three Northern farmers have been recognised for their hard work and commitment to agriculture at this year’s National Agriculture Show Farmer’s Awards night in Labasa.

Maciu Navitilevu, Jerome Mainakiro and Graham Haynes were among farmers honoured in different categories at the Farmers Special Awards.

For Maciu Navitilevu of Korovuli, Seaqaqa, being named Young Farmer of the Year – Livestock comes after expanding his farm from crops into livestock, with the award also recognising the support he received from his vanua.

“I’m working really hard because I’ve been struggling this year with the weather and with some of the difficulties facing the farm regarding water supplies. And because we have started to invest in livestock, so that’s why there’s many struggles that I’ve been facing.”

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Twenty-seven-year old Jerome Mainakiro was recognised as Young Farmer of the Year – Crops, continuing a farming journey that began when he was just 13.

He now grows a range of crops, including yaqona, and believes proper planning and commitment can make farming a rewarding career.

“There’s nothing impossible. We can earn so much from our land. You just have to plan well and commit yourself and you’ll succeed. Keep going and being a farmer, you don’t have to see how dirty your clothes are because the rewards will always measure your hard work.”

Graham Haynes was named Northern Farmer of the Year and credits his staff for playing a key role in his success.

“Thanks to my staff for doing a good job. They’re the ones doing the work. There have been some hard struggles and things, but this is at the end of the day. Rewards, so I’m very happy.”

The Farmers Special Awards recognised individuals across various areas of the agriculture sector, with additional awards presented for outstanding contributions to farming.