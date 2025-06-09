Law reform central to NextGen campaign

NextGen Alliance General Secretary Fredrick Kataiwai [Photo: Nikhil Kumar]

Law reform is being placed at the centre of the Next Generation Alliance’s election campaign, with the party saying Fiji needs to move away from laws it considers outdated and no longer relevant.

NextGen Alliance General Secretary Fredrick Kataiwai says the party does not simply want to change the people in government, but also the laws and systems governing the country.

Fredrick Kataiwai says reform is one of the main pillars of the party’s political platform.

“These are the very laws that we are coming to reform and change. One of the core things that we are standing for is reform. We are coming to reform all these outdated laws, and if we don’t reform our country, then we will just be changing candidates in those seats, sailing on the same old ship or the same old boat that we’ve been on.”

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He says the party wants voters to have a direct say in shaping its policies.

The alliance plans to take this approach through a nationwide listening tour.

He says the views gathered during the listening tour will form the basis of their manifesto, with communities being asked what they want the next government to prioritise in shaping Fiji’s future.

Party member Vilimone Baldrokdroka says the party is also linking its reform agenda to strengthening families and communities.

“We rid corruption from this country and across the board all of our problems will be solved. When we rid corruption right through the government systems, there will be plenty of resources to share around for everyone in this country”

For now, NextGen Alliance is making law and institutional reform a key part of its election campaign, promising voters what it describes as a different approach to governing.