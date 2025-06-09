Climate funding process under scrutiny

[Photo: FILE]

Concerns are being raised over the complexity of accessing climate finance, with questions about whether the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union can make funding more accessible for Pacific Island countries.

The issue was raised during the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment’s submission to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union and Ocean of Peace Alliance.

Committee member Aliki Bia questioned whether the treaty will turn climate commitments into practical funding and projects, saying it should not just look good on paper while communities struggle to access climate finance.

The committee also highlighted the need for simpler processes, particularly for Pacific Island countries that are already dealing with the daily impacts of climate change.

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“It’s very hard, like you have to move, go around and get funding, but how can we ensure that with this treaty or with this union with Australia and Fiji, I know that there’s a level of thorough process that needs to be followed, but at the same time when you talk about climate change in terms of actions, projects.”

Dr Sivendra Michael says Fiji is also dealing with limitations on how much climate funding it can secure through existing international mechanisms.

“Fiji gets 12.8 million in the last replenishment, so that’s the GF8 replenishment; we are now on GF9, and under the 12.8, only 2 million was allocated to climate change because the focus is more on biodiversity. Then we have GCF that also gives funding through a very complex process, but obviously you have to do all the due diligence and prepare the paperwork for us to qualify.”

Dr Michael adds that Fiji has also faced delays in securing national projects through the Green Climate Fund, with the last national project approved in 2017.

Dr Michael says Fiji and Australia need clear rules and simpler approval processes for bilateral funding, with Fiji having a clear role in deciding how the funds are accessed and used.