NFP commends caucus achievements, reaffirms commitment to principles

The National Federation Party has expressed satisfaction with the achievements and progress of its caucus members in Parliament.

This was highlighted by Party President Parmod Chand during his official address at the NFP National Convention.

Chand said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, the party has been able to fulfill its mandate and will continue to advocate for the wellbeing and progress of every Fijian.

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua, told the convention that the party’s longevity lies in its values, noting that “while others chase power, NFP chases principle.”

She stressed that the party will not abandon its principles under the current coalition government.

Qereqeretabua added that although the public may not always see the negotiations and internal advocacy, those efforts are taking place and can be challenging, but the party remains committed to pushing forward.

Also present at the convention were Party Leader and Acting Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad, Minister for Defense Pio Tikoduadua, Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh, Minister for Women Sashi Kiran, and Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua.

