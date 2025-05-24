New plan targets youth drug abuse

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Drug and substance abuse have escalated rapidly, with over 3,500 reported cases last year.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua said the issue was no longer confined to prevention but had spread through homes, schools, and villages, forcing communities into a reactive battle.

“To our schools and institutions, we need to create more spaces, vocational training, and practical skills that will help our young find purpose and employment. To our NGOs, faith-based groups, and community leaders, be mentors, be role models, help guide our young people through life’s challenges.”

Figures from the National Substance Abuse Advisory Council showed a steady increase in cases from 2,200 in 2021 to 2,800 in 2022, and a further jump in 2023.

The Minister, while launching the Hands Across Nasinu Initiative at Valelevu Ground, called for urgent action and stronger community support.

The program focused on mentoring, skills training, and leadership development to steer youths away from crime, unemployment, and school dropouts.

