New building code for Fiji

The government is in the process of putting together a new Fiji National Building Code.

It says that the new building code will focus on sustainable building design and climate resilience, which are key components in fulfilling Fiji’s commitment to creating a greener and more sustainable future as prescribed in the Climate Change Act, 2021.

It is therefore requesting that stakeholders provide opinions, comments, and ideas.

The government says public input is essential to ensuring that the standards reflect the vision and applicational needs of the people of Fiji.

The Fiji National Building Code mostly references the Australian and New Zealand Standards, as Fiji shares the same geographical location with these countries.

Furthermore, the Code has yet to address the requirements of new building provisions, such as disability access, the use of sustainable quality building materials, and modern construction practices.

The government has put together a Joint Task Group, consisting of 37 representatives from government ministries and the private sector, who are generously volunteering their knowledge and experience in the building industry, ensuring that local expertise is a key element in preparing the update to the Building Code.