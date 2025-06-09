Nalumisa visits Davuilevu Housing Project site

[Photo Credit: Housing Authority of Fiji]
Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, visited the Housing Authority subdivision in Davuilevu, where construction is currently underway for 50 model homes, including modern two-bedroom units.
The Davuilevu project is one of several initiatives aimed at providing safe, comfortable, and affordable homes for citizens, particularly first-time homeowners.
Minister Nalumisa commends the progress made so far.
Article continues after advertisement
[Photo Credit: Housing Authority of Fiji]
He also reaffirmed the Ministry’s focus on delivering quality housing developments that meet the growing demand for residential spaces across the country.
Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.
Advertisement