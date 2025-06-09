Nabitu women urged to drive economic change

Deputy PM Manoa Kamikamica with Nabitu women.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, MSMEs, and Communications Manoa Kamikamica has encouraged women in Nabitu Village, Tailevu, to work together and venture into business to achieve economic independence.

Speaking at a fundraising event organised by the Nabitu Women’s Association, Kamikamica said forming cooperative businesses can help women build financial resilience and contribute more to community development.

“We are seeing more cooperatives registered from rural areas, this shows progress and growing confidence. The women of Naceruku should be inspired to explore business as a means of empowerment and economic participation.”

Kamikamica highlighted that government support programmes and MSME initiatives are available to help rural Fijians start and grow their businesses, urging villagers to make full use of these opportunities.

He also stressed the need to increase iTaukei participation in the economy, noting that while iTaukei own most of Fiji’s land, their economic engagement remains limited.

“With improved drainage works in areas like Tailevu South, landowners now have more opportunities to partner with investors and unlock the value of their land,” he added, citing a recent Sri Lankan plantation investment as an example of rising investor confidence.”

Kamikamica reaffirmed that the Coalition Government remains focused on serving the people and delivering the change Fijians voted for in 2022.

