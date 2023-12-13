More boots on the ground: ACP Driu

Public safety in the capital city is paramount and police visibility is key.

Assistant Commissioner for Police Operations Livai Driu has called on

Police Officers of the Central Policing Division for more boots on the ground.

Article continues after advertisement

Addressing officers, ACP Driu says visibility gives the perception that officers are there when trouble strikes and that they are there to keep trouble makers at bay.

ACP Driu also reminded Central Divisional Police Officers to strengthen their Community Policing Partnership.

He says Fijians and visitors to our shores will expect only one thing from them and that is assurance of their safety and security.