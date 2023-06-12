Ministry strengthens typhoid vaccination campaign

A team from the Ministry of Health is carrying out typhoid outreach programs and vaccinations in the Northern Division.

This as 14 cases of typhoid have been recorded in the provinces of Macuata and Bua.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says the main focus is reducing the occurrence of severe disease.

“The use of outreach teams to go out and identify cases daily is a crucial part of the whole response, and it is working together with the vaccination program for typhoid that is currently running. There is a vaccination program for typhoid that’s currently running, and we decided to start the vaccination in the north, principally because typhoid is endemic in the north.”

Doctor Fong says they are waiting for the end-of-week update and will enforce a stronger response if the current strategy does not work.

He says that the Health Ministry will then send some staff over to look after the hospital while the staff in the hospital go out further into the community to look for cases and treat them.