Ministry battles cuts with cost-saving moves

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has faced financial challenges in recent years with its budget showing a steady decline.

From $18.2 million in 2017-2018, it fell to $15.8 million in 2018-2019 and further decreased to $14.1 million in 2020-2021.

In the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the budget was reduced again to $13.8 million, largely due to adjustments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Permanent Secretary Pita Tagicakirewa.

While presenting the Ministry’s Annual Report 2017-2022, the PS explained that the budget fluctuation has forced the Ministry to adjust its operations and find more cost-effective ways to manage its responsibilities.

Despite the budget constraints, Tagicakirewa explains that the Ministry is committed to overcoming these challenges.

Efforts to combat staffing shortages and improve staff retention are already underway.

With a focus on enhancing staff capabilities and securing adequate funding, the Ministry is positioning itself to better serve the iTaukei community in the years ahead.

