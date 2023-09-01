Ministries urged to adopt guide to healthy catering

The Civil Service Ministry is taking a proactive approach to combat the rising issue of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Fiji.

The Ministry issued a circular to all Permanent Secretaries emphasizing the significance of healthy catering and urging government ministries to adopt “Guide to Healthy Catering”.

Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Parmesh Chand notes that NCDs have become a serious concern, which has led to premature deaths and is responsible for approximately 80 percent of deaths in the country.

Chand underlines the crucial role of healthy eating in maintaining one’s health and well-being.

“Guide to Healthy Catering” will assist government ministries in providing nourishing food options during various workplace events.

The Ministry of Civil Service is committed to instigating positive change and fostering healthier lifestyles within the Civil Service and the wider Fiji community.