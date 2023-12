[Source: Abhi Deo/Facebook]

A 22-year-old man is under observation at the Nabouwalu Health Center after jumping off a vessel this afternoon.

Police confirm the incident occurred around 2:15 pm today.

The 22-year-old man from Lami jumped overboard the vessel MV Joseph while it was on its way to Natovi.

He was rescued by the crew, taken to Nabouwalu Jetty, and then taken to the Health Center for observation.