LTA backs “No Card No Ride” policy

The Land Transport Authority strongly supports the “No Card No Ride” policy, which allows only passengers with valid etransport cards to travel on public buses. Cash payments are no longer accepted.

Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says the policy is a critical component of the national electronic fare ticketing system and is fully supported by the Authority under its regulatory mandate.

He adds that the Authority will continue to work closely with bus operators to ensure strict compliance across the public transport system.

Rokosawa explains that the new e-ticketing system meets all legal requirements. Receipts are now issued electronically and stored as e-tickets on passengers’ bus cards.

He notes that proof of payment, previously a paper receipt, is now electronic and can be checked on devices showing the last four transactions.

Rokosawa emphasizes that passengers will not be fined for not carrying paper receipts, as the electronic tickets stored on the bus card serve as valid proof of payment.

He adds that LTA enforcement officers have been briefed and equipped with electronic scanning devices to verify fare payments by scanning passengers’ bus cards when required.

The LTA encourages passengers to always carry their eTransport cards when travelling, as enforcement officers may need to verify electronic tickets during inspections.

The Authority will continue to work closely with Vodafone Fiji Limited, public bus operators, and the general public to ensure a smooth and effective transition to a fully cashless fare system.

