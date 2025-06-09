Leaders LEAD Symposium Announces Partnership with Bula Outsourcing

The Leaders LEAD Symposium has announced a long-term partnership with Suva-based Bula Outsourcing, which will serve as the official Creative and Marketing Partner for the 2026 symposium and future editions.

Co-Founder Ana Laqeretabua says the partnership will strengthen the symposium’s reach and impact, adding that Bula Outsourcing’s creative and marketing expertise will help amplify leadership development across Fiji and the Pacific.

Article continues after advertisement

Bula Outsourcing spokesperson Josie Prasad says they are honoured to partner with Leaders LEAD, noting the collaboration sets a strong standard for leadership development in Fiji and reflects a shared commitment to supporting the initiative well beyond 2026.

The Leaders LEAD Symposium 2026 will be held from February 23rd to 25th at the Sofitel Fiji Resort in Nadi, bringing together more than 300 senior executives, emerging leaders and change-makers from Fiji, the Pacific and internationally.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.