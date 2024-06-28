Labasa hopeful for inclusion in the budget

Some business operators in Labasa, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises, say that the business environment has been challenging.

These businesses are requesting financial support, improved infrastructure, and a review of the cost of living, among other things, in the 2024–2025 national budget tomorrow.

Tagimocia restaurant owner Vilai Basalusalu is hopeful that the coalition government will consider reducing or reviewing the costs of starting a business.

“As a small business owner, I believe the cost of goods is really high because we do shopping every day and we can know the difference in prices, so if the government can look into that and also because the fees to start a small business are quite high, they need to consider that in the budget. Think of us who just started and those willing to start up their businesses.”

Other MSME operators in Babasiga town have also shared their views and expectations for the upcoming budget since business growth and productivity have been slow this year.

Members of the Labasa Food and Market Vendors Association are hoping that the market table fee will be reduced, while carrier operators are also hoping that the budget will focus on key areas that require funding and attention, especially infrastructure in town.

The contribution of MSMEs to the gross domestic product is currently 18 percent.

Minister for MSMEs Manoa Kamikamica says they intend to increase this to 25 percent, highlighting the government’s commitment to this critical sector of the economy.