Jitoko takes helm as President of Court of Appeal

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Filimone Jitoko has been sworn in as the President of the Court of Appeal.

Jitoko, who previously served as Chief Justice at the Nauru Supreme Court from 2017 also held the role of Registrar from 2015 to 2017.

He brings a wealth of experience to his new position having graduated from the University of the South Pacific in 1969 and gained a Bachelor of Law from Victoria University in Wellington, New Zealand in 1978.

Isikeli Mataitoga has assumed the role of Resident Justice of Appeal.

Mataitoga’s career includes diplomatic service as Fiji’s Ambassador to Japan with additional accreditation to the Russian Federation, the Republic of the Philippines, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and Brunei Darussalam.

Prior to this, he served as a High Court judge and has academic credentials with a Bachelor of Laws from Victoria University of Wellington in 1981 and a Master of Laws in 1985.

Karen Clark, who has extensive legal experience has been sworn in as a Justice of Appeal.

Her career path includes joining the Crown Law Office in 1987 where she later became Crown Counsel in 1988.

Clark’s responsibilities ranged from leading the Public Commercial team to becoming Deputy Solicitor-General in 2002.

She has appeared in various legal jurisdictions including the Privy Council and Supreme Court handling cases related to commercial, constitutional, public law, company law, regulatory, tax and resource management.

Savenaca Banuve has taken office as a Puisne Judge and previously served as the Solicitor-General to the Government of Solomon Islands since 2013.

Banuve’s academic background comprises a Bachelor of Law from the University of Tasmania in 1986 and a Master of Law from the University of Adelaide in 1995.

His expertise spans legal advisory roles to the government, encompassing constitutional matters, civil law practice and legal procedure matters.

These four new judicial officers were sworn in before President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga, Solicitor-General Ropate Green and Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu also attended this event.