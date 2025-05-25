iTaukei culture at risk, warns Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has warned that drug abuse poses a serious threat to the iTaukei people.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita program, Rabuka said drug use was weakening traditional structures and undermining the role of the iTaukei people in safeguarding land, family and cultural valuesHe said the long-term effects of drug abuse went beyond the individual and had the potential to dismantle the foundation of iTaukei society.

“If we don’t take decisive action, drugs will wipe out our race and disrupt our traditional processes and procedures. Once people start using drugs, they first feel relaxed, but they are unaware of the long-term effects. Failure to act could result in a future where the Fijian race is viewed as weak and irresponsible.”

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka emphasised that drug use impaired judgment, poisoned the mind, and harmed families and communities.

The PM urged traditional leaders and community heads to act swiftly and decisively. He stressed that immediate and collective action was needed to prevent further harm and to protect the identity and strength of the iTaukei people.

He warned that failure to address the issue could result in a future where the iTaukei community was perceived as weak and irresponsible, with traditions and social structures at risk of disappearing.

His remarks came as police continued national efforts to combat drug-related crimes and raise public awareness on the dangers of substance abuse.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.