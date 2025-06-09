Israel to open resident embassy in Suva

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The Cabinet has approved the establishment of a resident Israeli Embassy in Suva.

Fiji and Israel first established diplomatic relations in 1970 and have since maintained cooperative engagement across areas including peacekeeping, agriculture, security, and development.

Bilateral ties have strengthened in recent years, notably through agricultural collaboration with MASHAV – Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation – and the opening of Fiji’s Embassy in Jerusalem in 2025.

The new Israeli Embassy in Suva is expected to further enhance cooperation in key sectors, including security, climate change, agriculture, and emerging technologies, while deepening diplomatic engagement and collaboration between the two nations.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.