Investment Fiji targets ‘Right Kind of Investment’

Investment Fiji is redefining how it measures success, shifting from a traditional focus on attracting high volumes of investment to prioritizing the “right kind of investment” capital that aligns with Fiji’s national development goals and delivering long-term value to the economy.

Chief Executive Kamal Chetty confirmed the move has always been part of the investment firms approach to attracting international investments and that mechanism has allowed Investment Fiji to focus on partnerships that support sustainable growth rather than simply issuing investment approvals.

“That’s always been part of our strategy, so when you talk about investment in the last 10years – so one important segment/event that happened in that is the change of our role, so we changed our role in 2022 from a regulator to facilitator which I think is very important for an economy.”

Under the new approach, Chetty said the quality of investors entering Fiji has become a key consideration.

“Which I think is very important for an economy, and globally I think a lot of countries has taken that path and we are fortunate we took that path which what it allows us to do is now focus on the right kind of investment.”

CEO Chetty said Investment Fiji is placing greater emphasis on investments that complement national aspirations, contribute to job creation, support exports, and strengthen economic resilience, noting that this includes targeting investors who bring not only capital, but also skills, technology, and market access.

“So for us what kind of investors we get into Fiji is very important and I think that happened in our role change which allowed us to also prioritize local investors, remember the domestic investors play a very important role in the Fijian economy.”

Chetty said Investment Fiji is now working more closely with Fijian enterprises to identify opportunities, connect them with suitable partners, and help them expand into export markets and by supporting local businesses alongside foreign investors, the agency aims to build a more inclusive and balanced investment ecosystem in Fiji.

He further reiterated that the emphasis on attracting the right investment for Fiji is intended to ensure that growth is sustainable, locally grounded, and aligned with the country’s long-term economic vision.

