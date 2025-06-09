Potter praises Turuva impact

[Source: Vodafone Fiji]

Vodafone Fiji Bati head coach Mick Potter has praised fullback Sunia Turuva’s versatility, communication and attacking threat after the fullback played a key role in Fiji’s Rugby League World Cup campaign.

Turuva’s ability to create opportunities with the ball and take on the defensive line has made him an important figure in the Bati squad, with Potter also impressed by the energy and leadership he brings to the group.

Potter says Turuva’s move to fullback was something the team had prepared for at training, with the contingency plan proving valuable when the opportunity arose.

“He’s vocal, he’s loud around the group. His communication from fullback just helped us so much in that second half, and part of the first half as well. He’s very good.”

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With Fiji now turning its attention to a crucial showdown against New Zealand, Potter has acknowledged the challenge posed by a difficult pool draw that also includes Australia.

However, the Bati coach insists there is no room for excuses, with Fiji focused on securing a win against the Kiwis.

“It is what it is. We’ve just got one job, and that’s to try and beat New Zealand now. It’s tough, but it wasn’t meant to be easy, was it? It’s going to be hard for everyone.”

The Bati must now rise to the challenge against New Zealand, knowing a victory is crucial to their hopes of progressing to the semifinals.

Fiji Bati will meet New Zealand at 4.30pm this Saturday and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.