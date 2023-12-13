News

Healthcare professionals’ undergoing GBV training

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected]

December 13, 2023 5:54 am

Healthcare professionals are taking part in a weeklong gender-based violence training.

The aim is to empower them to contribute to a comprehensive, survivor-centered approach to addressing GBV.

It focuses on enhancing their understanding of GBV issues, providing tools for identification and sensitive communication with survivors, and reinforcing protocols for effective response and support within healthcare settings.

Article continues after advertisement

The week-long training extensively disserted the MOH’s Clinical Management of Intimate Partner Violence and Sexual Violence on Responding to GBV: Fiji’s Health Guidelines for Comprehensive Case Management.

The insights enriched the sessions, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of legal, forensic, and counseling aspects in addressing GBV within healthcare contexts.

Rabuka affirms support for RFMF

Water projects bring relief to Wainibuka villagers

Province launches strategic development plan

Youth called to step up in the fight against climate change

Government to bolster innovation in young entrepreneurs

Hospital resumes operations after fire incident

Rabuka expresses gratitude during RFMF visit

Rabuka witness Fiji Navy’s diving capabilities

NFA to investigate heritage building fire

PM welcomed at RFMF HQ

Coalition Government focuses investment on healthcare

Australian woman jailed for 20 years for death of her four children has conviction quashed

Scientists see risk of lost opportunity for long COVID research in China

Saukuru aware of Hockey's urgent appeal

Mattel to make 'American Girl' movie after 'Barbie' success

Heleina Young joins Fijiana 7s

Most Israelis want Hamas crushed despite Gaza casualties, UN rebuke

'American Fiction' film takes characters beyond stereotypes to true selves

NRL announces historic partnership with UFC

Los Angeles freeway blocked by Jewish protesters against Gaza war

Rugby-Impending brain injury lawsuit could signal huge shift in rugby

Michigan elections director testifies as prosecutors

Rabitu determined to prove worth

Oprah Winfrey portrait unveiled at National Portrait Gallery

Elder thankful for PM’s assistance

Program to tackle childcare challenges

Soccer-World Cup kiss undermines huge progress in women's game

Super Bowl to return to Los Angeles in 2027

Local stores gear up for increased kalavata sales

Biden considers new border and asylum restrictions

Ravouvou free to play

NZ Deputy PM to fortify ties with Fiji

Lakers build huge lead, hang on to extend Spurs' woes

Landmark summit takes direct aim at fossil fuels

PM vows government support

Values of policing emphasized as 207 recruits set to join FPF

Collaborative drive for food security in rural communities

9 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza City

Rainibogi snatches medals and breaks records

'Black-ish' star Anthony Anderson to host Emmys ceremony

Russian missile attack on Kyiv injures more than 50 people

Farmers urged to plant approved variety of cane

Tikoduadua reveals purpose of US executive jet stationed in Fiji

Galeno shines as Porto seal Champions League knockout spot

PSG snatch knockout stage spot with 1-1 draw at Dortmund

Milan stun Newcastle as both teams bow out of Champions League

City triumphs over Red Star Belgrade

Tragedy strikes as teen drowns

Zac Efron’s body transformation for ‘The Iron Claw’ surprised him

Israel suffers heaviest combat losses since October

Survey reveals shocking deprivation

Fiji Hockey teams struggle for support

Fiji's doctor-to-patient ratio soars

From Manawatu to Fijian Drua

$2.6m boost for innovation

Tabuya elected as first ever Kadavu Rugby Union President

Jones named Japan rugby head coach post Australia exit

FTRA urges timely renewal of registration

Peru sack coach Reynoso after poor run

PM receives Youth Voice Declaration

PRF gears up for rural outreach

Colonel Vananalagi assumes role as UN Advisor for Fiji

Farmer handed suspended sentence for indecent assault

Bua farmer’s dream come true

Kenya to scrap visas for all visitors, president says

Furivai elected chair as FMC starts work

Collective efforts needed to curb child marriage

From 1987 oust to lead National Security Review

UK's Sunak sees off revolt to win vote on Rwanda migrant plan

Government supports young entrepreneur

Momo awaits Fijian Drua debut

183 nursing and healthcare students graduate

Well-deserved break soon for Silktails

Maná drummer Alex González shares big plans for 2024, including playing London for the first time

More women graduate in medical field

'I can cause him a lot of trouble' - Parker ready for Wilder threat

Kwamé Ryan to become music director of Charlotte Symphony in 2024-25

IMF board clears first review of Bangladesh's $4.7 billion bailout

TSLS and Engineers Fiji work together for industry growth

Former information officer sentenced to nine years for rape

Ukraine's top mobile operator hit by biggest cyberattack of war

Indian delegation discusses future ventures with Fiji

Premier League clubs agree five-year limit on transfer fee amortisation

Norman Lear and the comedy elders make a case for the power of laughter

Australia backs UN resolution for Gaza ceasefire in rare split with US

Chris Rock and other top comedic talent decline offers

Rabuka’s visit normal says Ro Jone

Salma Agha in talks to become the judge of Indian Idol

Natave ready for Super Rugby Pacific challenge

Shannen Doherty revisits set tensions on ‘Charmed’

Northern Sharks determined for Savusavu 7s

Sanday appointed as Independent Review Lead

Speeding contributes to 46% of road fatalities

UN calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Biden warns Israel is losing support

Lavis embraces learning curve despite Fiji heat

Plans to enhance tourist experiences

Pakistan court overturns ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's last graft conviction

Man United out of Europe after 1-0 home loss to Bayern Munich

Al-Ittihad cruise to 3-0 win over Auckland City at Club World Cup

Cardi B says she’s split from Offset

Ruling on former SG next year

Japanese ex-soldier wins battle for justice in landmark sexual assault case

Empowering youths through Christmas program

Dogs go for the traditional look at Lagos canine festival

Bitter-sweet moment for Narayan

Georgia election worker says her life 'flipped upside down' by false fraud claims

Real Sociedad hold Inter to goalless draw to secure historic top spot

With ‘Barbie’ and Taylor Swift, the Golden Globes send a message to the Oscars

Zelenskiy makes 11th hour plea for Ukraine war funds

UN General Assembly set to demand Gaza ceasefire

Fiji delegation stresses urgency at COP28 closing

Naiqama recruits locally to develop talent

SCC to monitor loiters around market areas

Junior boxing development on track: Todd

Team Kacau to work on combinations

Fiji eyes economic boost with 12 cruise liners on the horizon

South Africa reach rain-reduced target to beat India

Puma to end sponsorship of Israel's national football team next year

Tavo highlights staff empowerment amidst brain drain pressures

Turkish soccer club president arrested for punching referee

Expo reports good turnout

Arsenal finish successful Champions League group campaign with PSV draw

Public funds will not be enough

Healthcare professionals’ undergoing GBV training

More boots on the ground: ACP Driu

Napoli ease into Champions League knockout stage

Car crash causing traffic

Storm hitting Chinese ports is a wakeup call for climate risk to markets

Hunt begins for Fijian Drua and National XV Women’s coach

Child marriage statistics reveal worrying trend

Tourism Fiji partners with big brands

India's top court upholds end of special status for Kashmir, orders polls

Embrace innovation says Tawake

SCC invests in market infrastructure upgrades

All Stars team scores global applause

Prince Harry ordered to pay Daily Mail publisher legal fees for failed court challenge

Pathfinders convene for week-long camporee

Hunter Biden urges judge to dismiss gun charges

Aussie teams too strong for Kikau, Kulawai

Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy and the Heron’ is No. 1 at the box office, a first for the Japanese anime master

Messi v Ronaldo - Inter Miami to take on Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia

One in five players at Women’s World Cup received online abuse during finals

List of 2024 Golden Globe nominees

$200 back to school support sees 160,000 applications

Turkish leagues halted after club president punches referee in face

Trump holds wide lead in Republican 2024 nominating contest, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows

Urgent call to protect children

Texas top court rules against woman who sought abortion for medical emergency

Rapper Quando Rondo charged with federal drug crimes

Victory for EFL workers as union secures pay increase

Sports Commission conducting grants review

Loss of revenue through IUU fishing

Kadavu Youth Festival aims to uplift and motivate

Cama Jr. to coach NZ Development side in Fiji

Team Kacau registers first tournament win

Improving rural infrastructure critical

Russians banned from travel to hand over passports within five days

Officers reminded of consequences

iTaukei Administration ready to undergo review

Chand emphasizes career prospects in the Ministry

BTS members head for South Korean military service, fans vow to wait

Sustainable agriculture takes center stage at COP28 discussions

Bristol Bears interested in Mata

US rapper Kendrick Lamar dazzles as he shares South Africa stage with local artists

Director NDMO calls for urgent action

Russian opposition leader 'removed from penal colony'

Berlin Film Festival picks Lupita Nyong'o to lead 2024 jury

EU set for summit showdown over Ukraine accession talks as Hungary stands firm

BTS’ Jung Kook drops music video for ‘Hate You’ ahead of his military enlistment

US seeks speedy Supreme Court review of Trump claim he is immune from prosecution

Nigeria striker Osimhen crowned African Footballer of the Year

Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr cruises past Al Shabab in the King Cup quarter-finals

Palestinians starve as Gaza war rages amid fears of exodus into Egypt

‘Barbie’ leads Golden Globe nominations with 9

Netflix to livestream Nadal-Alcaraz face-off in March

Road construction materials under the spotlight

Laxity leads to problems at sea: Commander Tawake

Lack of storage capacity at Fiji Pharmaceutical

Players urged to give their best in academy tournament

Masi grateful for unexpected journey

Tourism projects well on track

Vaurasi turns to chess this school break

Protect local artists: Tamanisau

Ibrahimovic joins RedBird and will act as senior advisor to AC Milan

Messi signing earns Miami's Asensi MLS Executive of the Year honours

Fiji and India collaborate for new Specialist Hospital

Government supports Fiji Fringe Festival

England include three uncapped players in squad for India series

Christmas shopping gains momentum

Australia to halve immigration intake by June 2025, fix 'broken' system

Huge vacancies in civil service: Chand

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ crowns winner of $4.56 million cash prize

Long term goal for Netball Fiji

RFN welcomes more female recruitment

Big decisions ahead for Silktails

$2 million warehouse for Labasa Hospital

District rallies support for victims of house fire

Tennessee looks to recovery after string of deadly tornadoes

David Jones powers Memphis past No. 21 Texas A&M

Papua New Guinea PM Marape says no talks with China on security