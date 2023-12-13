Healthcare professionals’ undergoing GBV training

Healthcare professionals are taking part in a weeklong gender-based violence training.

The aim is to empower them to contribute to a comprehensive, survivor-centered approach to addressing GBV.

It focuses on enhancing their understanding of GBV issues, providing tools for identification and sensitive communication with survivors, and reinforcing protocols for effective response and support within healthcare settings.

The week-long training extensively disserted the MOH’s Clinical Management of Intimate Partner Violence and Sexual Violence on Responding to GBV: Fiji’s Health Guidelines for Comprehensive Case Management.

The insights enriched the sessions, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of legal, forensic, and counseling aspects in addressing GBV within healthcare contexts.