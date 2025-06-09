Bright Journey to return to Fiji for cataract surgeries

[File Photo]

The Bright Journey medical team is set to return to Fiji to perform cataract surgeries at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

Minister-Counsellor of the Embassy of China in Fiji, Wang Yuan, confirmed the team is expected to arrive in the country soon.

Over the years, Bright Journey has provided crucial eye care in Fiji, completing more than 100 operations last year and over 60 in 2023.

Hu Jinjun, Minister of the Publicity Department of Guangdong Province, said the team’s visit reflects the growing partnership between Fiji and China.

He highlighted the commitment made last year during a meeting between Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and President Xi Jinping in China.

“The leaders agreed to support each other in areas that benefit the people of both countries and to make the Pacific an ocean of peace.”

He says the upcoming mission continues the longstanding medical collaboration, providing life-changing surgeries for Fijians while reinforcing diplomatic and cultural ties between the two nations.

