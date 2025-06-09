Health Ministry dismisses claims over CWMH overtime circular

The Ministry of Health has rejected claims made by Opposition MP Rinesh Sharma regarding an internal overtime circular issued at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says Sharma’s comments reflect a misunderstanding of how public sector structures, cost-centre management and budget oversight mechanisms operate within Government.

In a statement, Ravunawa says the circular was an internal administrative directive issued by the Medical Superintendent at CWMH, who serves as the Head of Cost Centre.

He says it was intended to guide Heads of Department on improving planning, due diligence and accountability in managing warranted overtime, as well as the proper processing of time off in lieu.

The Assistant Minister stresses that the circular is a routine management and accountability measure not a withdrawal of staff entitlements and not a reduction in overtime payments.

He adds that it forms part of standard monitoring practices to align spending with approved programmes and ensure responsible use of taxpayer funds.

“Public institutions have a duty to plan properly, justify overtime requirements, manage budgets prudently, and maintain transparency in the use of public resources.”

Ravunawa warns that mischaracterising internal financial controls for political purposes could create unnecessary concern among healthcare workers and the public.

He also expressed full support for the Acting Permanent Secretary for Health and senior management, commending their efforts to safeguard the Ministry’s budget and ensure the long-term sustainability of health services.

