Government questions immunity clauses

The government has formally asked the Supreme Court to clarify whether key sections of the 2013 Constitution can be changed by Parliament or through a public referendum.

In a statement released today, the Office of the Attorney-General Graham Leung outlined five legal questions submitted to the Court.

These questions focus on Chapter 11 and Part D of Chapter 12 of the Constitution, provisions that deal with immunity and other entrenched clauses.

The government is asking whether these parts of the Constitution are permanently binding on Parliament, the people and the Court or if they can be amended through a parliamentary vote followed by a national referendum.

It also seeks clarity on whether a special voting majority is required and whether Fiji’s 1997 Constitution still holds any legal effect.

