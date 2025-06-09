Government pushes stronger, sustainable port services

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Minister for Public Enterprises and Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Charan Jeath Singh, met with the management and Board of Directors of Fiji Ports Corporation Pte Limited and Fiji Ports Terminal Limited to discuss the Government’s expectations and strategic direction for strengthening port services, a key regional shipping hub.

During the meeting, Singh reaffirmed the Government’s continued support for Fiji Ports, acknowledging the company’s ongoing investments in upgrading port infrastructure, improving cargo handling efficiency, strengthening maritime safety standards, and enhancing overall operations.

He highlighted the critical role Fiji Ports plays in safeguarding the national economy, particularly in the face of global uncertainties.

Singh also emphasised the importance of proactive planning to ensure resilience and sustainability in port operations.

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The Minister encouraged Fiji Ports to continue aligning its operations with global best practices in sustainability and environmental innovation, noting the company’s progress in implementing green port initiatives and achieving ISO certifications.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting Fiji Ports in delivering efficient, reliable, and sustainable maritime services.

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