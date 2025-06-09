Government pushes inclusive education and child protection reforms

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection has met with the Chair of the Education Commission to strengthen collaboration on inclusive education, child protection, girls’ access to schooling, and targeted support for vulnerable learners.

Discussions focused on the growing number of school dropouts and the need for early interventions, including alternative learning pathways and skills development opportunities that can lead to sustainable employment for early school leavers.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of strengthening early childhood education, improving child nutrition to support learning and development, and ensuring children with special needs receive adequate support within the school system.

Concerns around child safeguarding in school transport systems were raised as a key area requiring coordinated action.

Minister Sashi Kiran stressed that education is not only a pathway to knowledge but also a critical safeguard for children’s well-being and development.

Acting Permanent Secretary Kuruleca reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting inclusive education initiatives and protecting the rights of children, particularly girls, children with special needs, and those from vulnerable backgrounds.

The Chair of the Education Commission welcomed the engagement and emphasised the importance of inter-ministerial cooperation in shaping child-centred education reforms.

