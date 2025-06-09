Government cracks down on wage theft

File Photo

The government is intensifying protections for workers as complaints and wage recovery cases climb with a focus on migrant labourers.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says the ministry has maintained an active and robust enforcement mechanism to address workplace grievances from both local and migrant workers.

Singh states there is a strong focus on holding employers accountable for wage theft, unfair contracts and poor working conditions.

“We have a proven track record of recovering unpaid wages for these migrant workers, having recovered a total of $118,426.40. As I alluded to yesterday, local recoveries in the last five years have been more than $6 million, which means more than $1 million a year.”

Since 2021, the Ministry has received more than 270 complaints from migrant workers, the majority of which have been resolved.

Singh states these figures reflect the Ministry’s determination to ensure employers do not profit from exploitation.

The minister explains that enforcement teams are now taking a more proactive approach, with strengthened inspections and targeted interventions where breaches are most common.

He points out that many Occupational Health and Safety violations occur during night shifts, prompting plans for more intensive after-hours monitoring.

Singh adds that while enforcement remains a key tool, the long-term goal is to create a system that prevents exploitation from happening in the first place.

He stresses that the Coalition Government is committed to safeguarding all workers, regardless of nationality.

