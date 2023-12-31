Global Youth Symposium unites Pacific youths

Youths from Fiji and the Pacific have come together to be a part of the Global Youth Symposium 2023, organized by the New Methodist Christian Fellowship.

This year’s symposium theme, ‘Connect to Impact Youths,’ is uniting Fijian and Pacific youths to foster positive change within and beyond the church, nurturing growth and impactful connections.

The event organizer, Vanayaliyali Nimata’asau, highlights the importance of guiding youths away from negative paths and empowering them with essential life lessons.

Article continues after advertisement

“Youth issues affect everybody, so that’s also something that we’re trying to teach the youths that the world has a lot of things and it’s trying to show them, and trying to expose to them but they don’t have to go to that path so we are teaching them basic lessons on not only be followers of Christ but also how to live their life on a daily basis”.

Empowering through lessons and spiritual teachings, this symposium reflects a collective endeavour to guide youths toward a purposeful and fulfilling life.

The event is held at the Vodafone Arena, which began yesterday and will conclude on January 4th.