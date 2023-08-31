GCC yet to be reconstituted: Tagicakirewa

The Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs, Pita Tagicakirewa, revealed this morning plans to reconstitute the Great Councils of Chiefs later this year.

Tagicakirewa says the GCC meeting in May that was held in Bau was only possible because that was the president’s directive.

Tagicakirewa says that the GCC cannot convene this year as the Ministry is still working on legalizing it.

He says that it is a long process, and the ministry is working very hard to see it through.

“The government gave the timeline towards the end of this year, and we are working towards that timeline. By the end of this year, it should be legally reconstituted.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry is organizing the Vakaturaga Conference, a platform for the GCC review committee to present its proposals.

The Permanent Secretary says that provincial council chairs are also part of the conference, where all issues arising from the provincial council meeting will be deliberated further.

The two-day conference, which includes Fijian chiefs and provincial council chairs, will end tomorrow.