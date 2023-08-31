Gavoka to release investigation report of helicopter crash

[File Photo]

Minister for Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka is expected to release the investigation report involving 44 Raven II helicopter with the registration mark DQ-HPT.

The accident happened on August 2nd, 2019 while transporting a sick child and his mother from Naitauba Island to Labasa Hospital for surgery.

DQ-HPT crashed near the western shoreline of Natewa Bay in Vanua Levu, and there were no survivors.

Article continues after advertisement

Cabinet on Tuesday approved the release of the investigation report.

Delays were encountered by the investigator-in-charge during the course of the investigation due to the pandemic, which contributed to the slow progress of the investigation process.

The report and its key recommendations will be made public by Gavoka.