Four missing at sea

Search and rescue efforts are underway for four people who were reported missing after they failed to return from a fishing trip in Yanuca waters.

The four were on a 23ft white fiberglass boat captained by 32-year-old Ledua Uluilakeba, who is one of the missing persons.

The three other missing persons include 20-year-old Jone Soro, 18-year-old Valati Waqa, and 15-year-old Aisake Junior.

According to the police, a search conducted by the village members proved futile.

Anyone who has details of the missing boat can contact the Police Search and Rescue Center at 3318529 or 9905296.