Former radio personality recognized with Sanatan Ratna award

A former radio personality, Tej Ram Prem, has been awarded the prestigious Sanatan Ratna at Sanatan Australia’s Diwali Mela in Liverpool, Sydney.

He previously worked as a creative copywriter at the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and quickly rose through the ranks to become a radio drama producer, broadcaster, Hindustani Programs Director, and Head of Hindi News and Current Affairs.

A multi-talented creative writer, announcer, newsreader, and producer, Prem is known for his deep command of the Hindustani language. His short stories and radio plays continue to be aired on Fijian radio to this day.

He migrated to Sydney in 2000 and currently lives there with his family, where he works as a yoga instructor.

He is also an active member of the Liverpool Seniors Society.

