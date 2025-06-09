Fiji reaffirms commitment to establishing UN House

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad

Fiji has reaffirmed its commitment to establishing a dedicated United Nations House, aimed at strengthening its role as a regional hub for UN operations in the Pacific.

The announcement was made during a high-level meeting of UN regional heads in Suva, where leaders discussed key development challenges and ways to enhance multilateral cooperation across the Pacific.

UN Resident Representative Dirk Wegener welcomed Fiji’s commitment to a unified UN system.

“Unfortunately, we are still very much dispersed. We don’t yet have our one UN House where we can all be together, but I’m very pleased to let you know that the Prime Minister recently, during his meeting with the Secretary-General in New York, reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to identify a suitable location so that we can erect a UN House that will eventually house all the UN agencies, funds, and programs present here.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad emphasized the importance of multilateralism for the Pacific, noting that stronger coordination among development partners is vital for regional progress.

“We recognise the United Nations’ important role, and I’m very pleased to say that the Resident Coordinator and all UN agencies are doing an excellent job working with the Fiji Government to develop policies and programmes in partnership,”

The proposed UN House is viewed as a strategic step toward improving development outcomes, enhancing regional collaboration, and amplifying the Pacific’s collective voice on global issues such as climate change and sustainable development.

