Fiji ranked among top ten countries for adult content traffic

A network provider in the country reveals that over the past three months, there has been about 626.13 terabytes of data consumed for adult content and pornography alone.

The figure was revealed by Communication Minister Manoa Kamikamica, who said this is somewhat concerning.

Responding to a question in Parliament, Kamikamica says the figures rank Fiji as one of the top ten countries with the most data traffic.

Kamikamica says the 626.13 terabytes of data are equivalent to the amount of data stored in 100 million books.

The Minister also highlighted data usage for a separate network.

“For a period of one month for another network provider in Fiji, they found that the total adult content was 92 terabytes, which is about 1.6 percent of their data value for one month.”

Kamikamica calls for a concerted effort to target the lingering issue.

“Effectively tackling these social ills requires a concerted effort and multi-stakeholder engagement targeted at addressing the root cause, including increased education and awareness campaigns to our people on developing a healthy attitude towards sex, including the importance of consent and what it means.”

Kamikamica says, with the permission of the Prime Minister, he will be tabling a preposition to the cabinet to create a nationwide taskforce to address the issue.

He says that any crime that is considered sexually related is a major concern, including the potential harm of pornographic consumption.