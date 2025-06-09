Fiji Museum turns 70

[Source: Fiji Museum/ Facebook]

The Fiji Museum faces a crucial moment as it approaches new challenges and opportunities.

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu revealed that many valuable Fijian artifacts are held overseas in museums and universities.

He urged the government to develop a clear policy to repatriate these cultural treasures back to Fiji.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Celebrating its 70th anniversary, the museum holds over 10,000 artifacts, preserving Fiji’s rich history and identity.

This collection has grown thanks to the efforts of the Board of Trustees, staff, donors, and families.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

A new digitization project, supported by the US Embassy’s Ambassadors’ Fund for Cultural Preservation, is underway.

This will create the first full digital inventory of the museum’s collection, allowing wider public access to Fiji’s heritage online for the first time.

Despite progress, President Lalabalavu stressed the urgent need for continued investment.

The museum must expand and upgrade to meet growing demands and protect Fiji’s cultural legacy.

Since it’s founding in 1955, the Fiji Museum has played a vital role in education and social unity, connecting Fiji’s diverse communities and attracting both locals and tourists.

Its future depends on strong support and renewed focus on safeguarding the nation’s heritage.

