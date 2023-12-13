Fiji eyes economic boost with 12 cruise liners on the horizon

There is more buzz in the tourism industry during this festive season, with 12 cruise liners expected to arrive in the country.

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says cruise liners have become an integral part of the tourism sector as over the years’ interest has grown.

The Tourism Minister says this has prompted stakeholders to look into alternatives to expanding existing ports to meet the current demand.

Gavoka reveals plans for a dedicated terminal in Suva, adding that partners are willing to fund the project.

“Know we want to grow more out of island visits like Kadavu and Dravuni. There are quite a number of places that can also be part of that. But yeah, it is also an important part of our tourism. There is a plan by the Asia Development Bank funded by them to improve the port facility in Suva. It’ll be relocated further down.”

Gavoka also states that this year, over 36,000 cruise passengers visited Fiji, bringing in close to $2 million in revenue.