Fiji Day boosts business for local vendors and MSMEs

Business is blooming in the capital city as Fijians anticipate the celebration of the 55th Independence Anniversary.

Local businesses say Fiji Day is one of the peak seasons, alongside Christmas, Easter, Diwali, and Eid Mubarak.

Taina Danford, owner of Taina’s Fashion located at the Flea Market, echoed a similar response, adding that it was a big win for her days before the anticipated day. She said Fijians have a habit of preparing last minute.

Danford says she has received a surge in orders leading up to Fiji Day, with her and her team sewing up to 30 dresses a day, varying in prices depending on the pattern.

She adds that in a day, those orders are valued at $700 to $1000.

“I can say Fiji Day is really boosting our business and our financial status.”

Hot Bread Kitchen made signature pastries of blue cream buns and Fiji Day cakes to help celebrate the annual national event, and these have also become a customer favourite.

It is also a one-time opportunity for those who like to hustle for substantive income by selling flags, garlands made of decorations and candies, and small merchandise.

Local MSMEs have hailed these annual events as a boost to business.

The government has also indicated its support by setting up local MSMEs at Albert Park days before the celebration, in line with the theme, “Unity, Peace and Progress for All.”

