Fiji Airways clarifies Israel charter operation

Fiji Airways is emphasizing that the decision to operate the charter flight to Israel was based on purely commercial considerations.

The airline is responding to concerns raised in the media regarding the operation of this recent charter flight.

Fiji Airways clarifies that at no point did any Government Minister or other Government official exert any undue influence or pressure on the airline to operate this charter.

It stresses the decision was made independently by Fiji Airways as the airline does not operate on the basis of political or religious favoritism.

In a statement the airline says that following the recent delivery of two new A350 aircraft into the Fiji Airways fleet, the airline has some excess wide-body aircraft time available.

The airline says operating charter flights is one way to utilise this excess aircraft time to generate additional revenue.

Fiji Airways says it has an established business relationship with the charterer of the Israel charter flight, who has a history of operating successful international charters, and making timely payments for previous charter services.

While the terms of the charter agreement are confidential between Fiji Airways and the charterer, it confirms that the charter is of commercial benefit to Fiji Airways.

It says Fiji Airways is proud of its collaborative effort with the Government to safely repatriate Fijians from Israel.

An attack was launched by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel on 7 October, with fighters entering communities near the Gaza Strip, killing at least 1,300 people, and taking scores of hostages.

Some 2,450 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched retaliatory strikes.