FICAC sets new standards to fight corruption

The Fiji Anti-Corruption Commission has launched its strategic plan 2025–2030 and a corporate plan for 2025–2026, with the intent to get results.

Acting Commissioner Lavi Rokoika says the old plan counted meetings and reports but failed to answer the real questions.

“Are we reducing corruption? Are we delivering justice faster? Are we protecting public money? That is why we scrapped it. The new plan has only 25 clear goals. They are simple and measurable.” Article continues after advertisement

Under the new strategic plan, Rokoika says it aims to complete cases on time, increasing successful prosecutions, recovering stolen assets, preventing corruption before it happens, and rebuilding public trust.

She further highlighted that key performance targets include clearing 75 per cent of investigation backlogs, vetting complaints within 48 hours, boosting convictions by 85 per cent, and ensuring government spending is fully tracked.

Rokoika also called for stronger leadership and accountability, saying managers must set the standard for their teams.

He added that FICAC is shifting to intelligence-led investigations to stop corruption at its source and strengthen partnerships locally and abroad.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.