FENC Fiji launches Child Education Support scheme

The Foundation for the Education of Needy Children in Fiji has officially launched its Child Education Support Scheme, an initiative designed to provide school essentials to vulnerable children.

National Executive Coordinator, Nirmala Nambiar, says the scheme is aimed at supporting children whose parents are unable to afford education-related costs.

“We want to help each and every child that is eligible to go to school, to come to us to apply for assistance.”

FENC Fiji is working closely with the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development, which is assisting with distributing application forms through district offices.

Nambiar highlights that over 7,000 children were assisted last year, and the foundation expects demand to be even higher this year.

She is reminding children who previously received support to complete their review form so their current needs can be reassessed.

The application window for the scheme opens today and will run for six weeks, closing on November 8th.

